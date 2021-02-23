Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.98. 42,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

