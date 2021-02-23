Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after buying an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,126,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,561,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.76.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $252.00. 18,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

