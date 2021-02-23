Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 110.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.4% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 133,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.55. 96,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,284,387. The firm has a market cap of $409.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

