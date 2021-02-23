Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,134,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,485,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 157,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 334,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 635,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $141,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.64 on Tuesday, reaching $234.31. 154,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,337. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,144 shares of company stock worth $16,619,830. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

