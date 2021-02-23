Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,975 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

NYSE:ROP traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,668. The company has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $409.44 and its 200-day moving average is $412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

