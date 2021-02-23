Marietta Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,202 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 167,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 29.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.