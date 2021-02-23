Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 94,791 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares during the period.

BSCL stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. 405,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,948. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

