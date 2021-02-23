Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,820. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.99.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

