Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 397,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504,273. The company has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.