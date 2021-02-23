Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.19. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

