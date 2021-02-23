Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.69. 47,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,444. The firm has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.01.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

