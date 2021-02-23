Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 333.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.26. 158,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

