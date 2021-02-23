Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,478. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $500.86 and a 200 day moving average of $464.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

