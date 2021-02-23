Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 135,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

