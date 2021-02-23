Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU traded down $7.57 on Tuesday, hitting $313.92. The company had a trading volume of 35,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,061. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

