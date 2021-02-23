Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $28.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.05. 151,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,163. The firm has a market cap of $338.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.47.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.