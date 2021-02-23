Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,983,000 after purchasing an additional 125,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.73. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,370. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.06.

