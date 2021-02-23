Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $131.91. 151,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.