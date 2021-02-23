Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock worth $2,217,592 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Truist lifted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

