Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 681 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 49,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 672.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 62.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.71. The company had a trading volume of 33,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,368. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average of $248.69. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

