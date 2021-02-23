Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $37.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,016.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,913.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,700.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

