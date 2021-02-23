Marifil Mines (CVE:MFM) Trading Down 23.5%

Shares of Marifil Mines Limited (CVE:MFM) fell 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 310,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 90,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72.

Marifil Mines Company Profile (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating various mineral resource properties in Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, indium, copper, molybdenum, biogenic sulphur, phosphate, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and platinum deposits. The company's flagship property is the San Roque property covering an area of 73,915 hectares located in the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina.

