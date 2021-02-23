Mark Grace Sells 4,314 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 4,314 shares of Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.93, for a total value of C$85,978.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$195,074.84.

Shares of TSE ABT remained flat at $C$16.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 126,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,151. The company has a market capitalization of C$687.47 million and a P/E ratio of 68.50. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$18.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.31.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Pi Financial set a C$20.00 target price on Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

