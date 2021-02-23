MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 973.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,441 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $26,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.24 and its 200 day moving average is $525.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

