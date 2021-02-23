Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 237.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

