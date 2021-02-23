Masari Tops 1-Day Volume of $161.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Masari has a market cap of $451,008.55 and $161.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,434.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.06 or 0.03196328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00362336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.84 or 0.01066414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00445856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00385229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.69 or 0.00259119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024083 BTC.

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,156,680 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

