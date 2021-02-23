Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Boosted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Masco worth $191,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 44,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. 9,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,650. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.