Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.80-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.22. 454,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.68. Masimo has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

