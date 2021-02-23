Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.80 EPS.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Masimo stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.22. 454,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,541. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.85.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

