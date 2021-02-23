Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.80 EPS.
MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.14.
Masimo stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.22. 454,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,541. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.85.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
