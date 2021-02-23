MASQ Price Reaches $0.19 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 48.3% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $2.57 million and $71,687.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.81 or 0.00455268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00068284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 164.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.09 or 0.00481649 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,936 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

MASQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.