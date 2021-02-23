Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $512,840.33 and approximately $105,041.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.73 or 0.03167620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

