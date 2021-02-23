Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $346.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.