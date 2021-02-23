Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.90. The company had a trading volume of 157,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

