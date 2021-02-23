Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $342.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,473. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.