MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2021 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

2/11/2021 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2021 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – MasterCraft Boat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $26.00.

1/13/2021 – MasterCraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/12/2021 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/4/2021 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.50 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 45.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 226,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

