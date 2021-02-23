Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Stock Price Up 20%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) shares rose 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Mastermind Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

