Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,657 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.44% of Match Group worth $175,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Match Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Match Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
Match Group stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,408. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -237.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,325 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,256 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
