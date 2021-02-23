Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.25

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and traded as high as $75.65. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 6,098,321 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,228,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605,171 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,655,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,404,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,259,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,187,000 after buying an additional 785,146 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.