Mattern Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

