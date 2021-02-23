Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,475 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 382.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 262.7% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,611,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $418,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,800 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.9% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 105,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 79,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 452.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.58. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

