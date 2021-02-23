Matthew W. Chapman Sells 500 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

