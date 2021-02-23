Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 123,600 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,901,000. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,341 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,622,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,752,000 after purchasing an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $287.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.05.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

