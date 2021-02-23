Matthews International Capital Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. MINISO Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,627,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,026,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNSO. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price for the company.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.59. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.