Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 142,480 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 4.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $673,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,515,331. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 141,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,656. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

