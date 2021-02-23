Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 69,580 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,580 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.73% of CME Group worth $475,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.55. The stock had a trading volume of 77,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

