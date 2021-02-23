Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146,967 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.25% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $88,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CCU stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,077. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.