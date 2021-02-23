Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 2,854 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,380 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

DHR stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $225.78. 54,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.22. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

