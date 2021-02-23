Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 71,235 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,235 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $92,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.25 and its 200 day moving average is $330.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

