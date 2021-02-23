Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,625,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889,797 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 3.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Novartis worth $625,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $15,087,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. 27,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,707. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

