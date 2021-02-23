Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047,341 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after purchasing an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 866,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 554,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 236,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,003. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

